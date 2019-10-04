HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.18

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd (CVE:HIVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 913731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 3.22.

In other news, insider Genesis Mining Ltd. sold 108,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$36,007.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,015,085 shares in the company, valued at C$18,675,429.34. Insiders sold a total of 2,348,000 shares of company stock worth $912,975 over the last 90 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining firm. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and ZCash. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017.

