Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $71.67

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and traded as low as $75.32. Hitachi shares last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 24,997 shares trading hands.

HTHIY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hitachi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $18.82 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY)

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

