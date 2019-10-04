HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Macquarie upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

HTCMY traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.85. 171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $64.53.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

