HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of HCHMY stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.88. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a twelve month low of $28.12 and a twelve month high of $65.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.01.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

