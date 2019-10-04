Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $1.85. Histogenics shares last traded at $1.91, with a volume of 1,598,895 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 3.10.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

In other Histogenics news, Director Junge Zhang acquired 31,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,031.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197 shares in the company, valued at $608.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogenics stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Histogenics Corp (NASDAQ:HSGX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,210,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,000. Histogenics accounts for about 5.7% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. CVI Holdings LLC owned 36.16% of Histogenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Histogenics Corporation develops restorative cell therapies that would offer rapid-onset pain relief and restored function. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

