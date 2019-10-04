Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $97.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hilton have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. This uptrend is likely to continue as the company delivered impressive second-quarter 2019 earnings. Moreover, the company raised its 2019 earnings guidance. For 2019, Hilton projects adjusted earnings of $3.78-$3.85 cents per share compared with $3.74-$3.84 guided earlier. We believe that the improving economic indicators along with expansion strategies, industry-leading loyalty program and asset-light business model bode well. For 2019, it anticipates net unit growth of 6.5%. RevPAR growth has also been impressive. Notably, Hilton makes significantly steady progress in its luxury development strategy, anticipating double-digit luxury growth in the next several years. However, intense competition and the cyclical nature of the industry are concerning.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $93.52. The stock had a trading volume of 440,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. Hilton Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $101.14. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 330.66% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

