Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hexo Corp (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.46.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Hexo from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday.

Get Hexo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80. Hexo has a 1 year low of C$4.11 and a 1 year high of C$11.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.96.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.