Hero Price Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Hero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 29.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Hero has a market capitalization of $466,246.00 and $27,073.00 worth of Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hero token can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000471 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hero has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00190364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.01013736 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00023485 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00089809 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hero Token Profile

Hero’s launch date was March 8th, 2018. Hero’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,107,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Hero is /r/HeroToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hero is herotoken.io . Hero’s official Twitter account is @herotokenio . The official message board for Hero is medium.com/@HeroToken

Hero Token Trading

Hero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.