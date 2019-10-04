HempCoin Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, HempCoin has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. HempCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $16.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00031769 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00071825 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001642 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00131037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,226.38 or 1.00166739 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003631 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002546 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 252,616,097 coins and its circulating supply is 252,480,947 coins. HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org

HempCoin Coin Trading

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

