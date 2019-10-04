Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

HEINY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $57.84.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.