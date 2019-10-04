Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heineken from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.
HEINY stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.97. The company had a trading volume of 26,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,410. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. The company has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Heineken has a twelve month low of $42.76 and a twelve month high of $57.84.
Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kruovice, Birra Morett, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.
