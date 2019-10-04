HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €72.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.37 ($87.64).

Shares of HEI traded down €0.88 ($1.02) on Wednesday, reaching €61.84 ($71.91). The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.07. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49).

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

