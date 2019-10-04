Head-To-Head Survey: QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) & Wageworks (OTCMKTS:WAGE)

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) and Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Wageworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for QuoteMedia and Wageworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wageworks 0 5 0 0 2.00

QuoteMedia currently has a consensus target price of $0.25, suggesting a potential upside of 28.87%. Wageworks has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given QuoteMedia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than Wageworks.

Profitability

This table compares QuoteMedia and Wageworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuoteMedia 6.02% -41.59% 18.20% Wageworks 2.17% 2.95% 1.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuoteMedia and Wageworks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuoteMedia $11.13 million 1.58 $500,000.00 N/A N/A Wageworks $472.18 million 4.39 $25.97 million N/A N/A

Wageworks has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Volatility and Risk

QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wageworks has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc. provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, wireless applications, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, SEC filings, investor relations solutions, component fundamentals, and others. Additionally, it offers Quotestream, a Web-delivered embedded application, which provides real-time, tick-by-tick, and streaming market quotes and research information; and Quotestream Mobile that allows users to access financial data, news, and charting in real time or delayed modes from various handheld devices. The company also provides Quotestream Professional, which offers market coverage, data, customizable screens, charting, technical analysis, news, and research data primarily to financial services professionals and their support personnel; Web Portfolio Manager that allows users to track their holdings, conduct research, and analyze performance for stocks, mutual funds, and indices listed on exchanges; and Quotestream Connect that delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. QuoteMedia, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

