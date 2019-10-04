Head to Head Survey: Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) versus Lomiko Metals (NYSE:LMRMF)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) and Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Lomiko Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.47 billion 0.59 $85.42 million $0.39 8.49 Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$4.34 million N/A N/A

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Lomiko Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 5 2 0 2.29 Lomiko Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $8.06, suggesting a potential upside of 143.58%. Given Hudbay Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hudbay Minerals is more favorable than Lomiko Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Hudbay Minerals has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hudbay Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Lomiko Metals does not pay a dividend. Hudbay Minerals pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals -3.61% 1.51% 0.69% Lomiko Metals N/A -130.32% -127.08%

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Lomiko Metals on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc., an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States. HudBay Minerals Inc. was founded in 1927 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Vines Lake zinc-silver-gold property, which consists of three claims covering an area of approximately 1,209.84 hectares located in Liard Mining District of British Columbia; the Quatre-Milles graphite property located north of Sainte-Veronique, Quebec; and the Quatre-Milles West located in southern Quebec. It also holds a 40% interest in the La Loutre graphite property covering an area of approximately 2,508.97 hectares located in southern Québec; and 80% interest in the Lac-des-Iles property covering an area of approximately 5,601.30 hectares situated in Québec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc. and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc. in October 2008. Lomiko Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.