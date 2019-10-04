Head to Head Review: DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) and Esquire Financial (OTCMKTS:ESQ)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and DNB ASA/S (OTCMKTS:DNHBY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and DNB ASA/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $36.81 million 4.85 $8.73 million N/A N/A DNB ASA/S $8.75 billion 3.05 $2.98 billion N/A N/A

DNB ASA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Dividends

DNB ASA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Esquire Financial does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and DNB ASA/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 25.84% 12.46% 1.72% DNB ASA/S 34.08% 11.23% 0.92%

Risk & Volatility

Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DNB ASA/S has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Esquire Financial and DNB ASA/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A DNB ASA/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DNB ASA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

About DNB ASA/S

DNB ASA provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, including saving accounts, home savings products, equities, retirement savings, fixed rate deposits, exchange traded products, bonds and commercial papers, and asset management services; and loans, such as home mortgages, car and consumer loans, trade finance, and export financing, as well as overdraft facilities, bank guarantees, and leasing and factoring services. It also provides various cards; a range of insurance products comprising car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance for cats and dogs; and pension plans. In addition, the company offers investment banking advisory and financing services, such as mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt capital markets for corporations and private equity firms; and foreign exchange and treasury, cash management, research, commodities, equities, corporate finance, interest rates, securities, real estate broking, and Internet and mobile banking services. It offers its products and services to various sectors, including energy; financial institutions; healthcare; manufacturing; packaging and forest products; seafood; shipping, offshore, and logistics; and telecom, media, and technology. The company distributes its products and services through its branches, in-store postal and banking outlets, and post office counters. DNB ASA was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

