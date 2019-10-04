Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (Havertys) is a full-service home furnishings retailer in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Havertys is a true retailing institution. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HVT. ValuEngine raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

HVT stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $19.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,383. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company has a market capitalization of $399.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.53.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

