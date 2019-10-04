Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT) traded down 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39, 38,011 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 462,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.74 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest One Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest One Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.