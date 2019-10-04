Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a services and engineered products company. The principal lines of business are: mill services that are provided to steel and non-ferrous metal producers; gas control and containment products; scaffolding services; railway maintenance of way services and equipment; and several other lines of business including, process equipment, industrial grating and bridge decking, industrial pipe fittings, slag abrasives and roofing granules. “

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Harsco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harsco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of HSC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 2.24. Harsco has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $350.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.30 million. Harsco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harsco will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Francis Minan purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.08 per share, with a total value of $47,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,598,152.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,365,803.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,600 shares of company stock valued at $528,703. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,995,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,187,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harsco in the second quarter valued at $46,134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Harsco by 42.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,515,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after purchasing an additional 447,970 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,362,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,389,000 after purchasing an additional 16,127 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.