Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.94

Hardide Plc (LON:HDD)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.94 and traded as low as $74.63. Hardide shares last traded at $74.63, with a volume of 1,396 shares.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Hardide in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $36.86 million and a P/E ratio of -18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 8.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 69.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 54.94.

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

