Happycoin (HPC) Achieves Market Cap of $784,587.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded up 139% against the US dollar. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $784,587.00 and $696.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.06 or 0.00854466 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004869 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000085 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001318 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000138 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin (CRYPTO:HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 21,826,728 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

