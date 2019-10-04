Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE THG traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.74. 4,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,204. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.57. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $104.59 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $979,529.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,675 shares of company stock worth $1,524,725. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.