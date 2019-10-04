Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 986 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 406,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after acquiring an additional 24,735 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 908.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 44.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $221.58. 28,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,960. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $353.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

