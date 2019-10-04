Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,658 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 18,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $65.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.96. 5,541,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,186,776. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,860,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,212 shares of company stock worth $3,857,055. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

