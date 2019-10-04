Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AES were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Bank of The West grew its position in AES by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in AES by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in AES by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 49,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in AES by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in AES by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

In other news, SVP Julian Nebreda sold 18,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $287,487.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 200,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $3,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AES shares. Bank of America raised shares of AES from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.57 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI set a $19.00 price objective on shares of AES and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AES from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.64.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 126,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652,293. AES Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). AES had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AES Corp (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.