Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 5,477 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 8,881 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 12,789 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. 993,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,017,124. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.61.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $219,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randel William Woodgrift sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $5,720,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,631.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,701,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.