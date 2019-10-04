Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,704,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after buying an additional 583,811 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALM traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $37.52. 9,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,424. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.39. Cal-Maine Foods Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.78). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Cal-Maine Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

