Hancock Whitney Corp Grows Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,237 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Metlife by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,073,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,697,000 after purchasing an additional 194,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 6.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Metlife by 35.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Metlife by 288.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Metlife by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 178,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.45. 108,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,492,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.12. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

MET has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

