Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hammerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Hammerson stock remained flat at $$3.34 on Wednesday. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $2.49 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

