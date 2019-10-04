Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Halma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of HLMAF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.94. 825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.92. Halma has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.77.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

