Halfords Group (LON:HFD) PT Lowered to GBX 150

Halfords Group (LON:HFD) had its price objective reduced by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.97).

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of LON HFD traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 164.90 ($2.15). 248,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of GBX 162 ($2.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 327.20 ($4.28). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 173.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 214.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $330.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.