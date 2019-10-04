GVC (LON:GVC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $658.78

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $658.78 and traded as high as $761.40. GVC shares last traded at $761.40, with a volume of 1,398,630 shares trading hands.

GVC has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GVC from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,038.67 ($13.57).

Get GVC alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 658.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 620.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio is -1.11%.

In other news, insider Peter Isola acquired 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, for a total transaction of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

About GVC (LON:GVC)

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.