Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s share price rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 195,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 70,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.33 price target on Guyana Goldstrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and a PE ratio of -1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

