Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.02. Guidewire Software reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $2.09 on Friday, reaching $106.08. 497,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.05. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $73.82 and a 52 week high of $113.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $435,928.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,306 shares in the company, valued at $448,211.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 49,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $5,337,077.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,879.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,709 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,252. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 74,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guidewire Software (GWRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.