Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.78

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG.A)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and traded as low as $24.26. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1,900 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $602.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.02%.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

