Greggs’ (GRG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Greggs (LON:GRG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Greggs to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,880 ($24.57) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,932.86 ($25.26).

Shares of Greggs stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,855 ($24.24). 324,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,026.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,062.97. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 1,003 ($13.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,496 ($32.61).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 46.90 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $25.00. This represents a yield of 2.02%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,264 ($29.58), for a total value of £359,477.92 ($469,721.57).

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

