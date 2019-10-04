Greef Roderick De Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) CFO Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,859 shares in the company, valued at $560,476.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greef Roderick De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $157,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $194,600.00.

On Friday, September 6th, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $198,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Greef Roderick De sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $191,700.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Greef Roderick De sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $568,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. 127,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $316.12 million, a P/E ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 1.35. BioLife Solutions Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 26.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

