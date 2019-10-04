Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Cap Hits $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

