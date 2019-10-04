Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Grande Portage Resources Ltd (CVE:GPG) were down 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, approximately 25,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 81,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 million and a P/E ratio of -4.38.

About Grande Portage Resources (CVE:GPG)

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties in Alaska and British Columbia. It holds an interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 84 mining claims located in north of Juneau, Alaska. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

