GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GoPro's market share has been threatened by lower-cost alternatives from established industry players like Sony, Xiaomi, Garmin, HTC as well as new entrants, which has led to the increasing commoditization of action cameras. This commoditization hurts GoPro’s premium brand image, and pressures prices. Moreover, the company reaps majority of its revenues from capture devices and, hence, faces a high product concentration risk. In order to maintain its dominant market share, it continues to spend a significant amount on R&D, which erodes margins. The company is also facing multiple operational stumbles including product recalls, production delays and missed deadlines. However, GoPro intends to expand footprint in emerging markets such as India and remains focused on scaling its CRM efforts to increase customer base.”

GPRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GoPro from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.20. 14,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.63. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.57.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $292.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.29 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. GoPro’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts predict that GoPro will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,386,000 after purchasing an additional 383,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,639,000 after acquiring an additional 389,072 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,619,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100,719 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3,479.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GoPro by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,969 shares in the last quarter. 49.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

