Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,804,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,297. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.56. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $16.21 and a 12-month high of $19.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.11.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.48 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 130,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.6% during the first quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.8% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 35.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

