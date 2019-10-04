Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Goldstrike Resources Ltd (CVE:GSR) shares rose 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 334,209 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 119,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and a P/E ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Goldstrike Resources (CVE:GSR)

Goldstrike Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's principal properties include the Plateau North and Plateau South areas covering approximately 3,167 claims in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as AccelRate Power Systems Inc and changed its name to Goldstrike Resources Ltd.

