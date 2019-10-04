Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €34.00 Price Target

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) received a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective from investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €29.38 ($34.16).

EPA:DEC opened at €23.48 ($27.30) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 52-week low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 52-week high of €36.90 ($42.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.01.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

