Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Receives $21.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of GSBD traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $19.41. The stock had a trading volume of 94,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.37 million, a PE ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 212,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

See Also: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.