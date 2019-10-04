Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GSS has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Beacon Securities downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

GSS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.92. 6,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,564. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.97.

Golden Star Resources (NASDAQ:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $61.92 million during the quarter.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

