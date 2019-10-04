Gold Poker (GPKR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $713.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $28,826.00 and approximately $713.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 5,189,261 coins and its circulating supply is 4,388,261 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

