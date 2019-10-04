GNY (GNY) Trading 38.2% Higher This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. GNY has a total market capitalization of $11.03 million and approximately $21,857.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0585 or 0.00000715 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates. In the last week, GNY has traded 38.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.14 or 0.01014631 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023675 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089456 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

