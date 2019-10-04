Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF)’s share price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as A$1.03 ($0.73) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), approximately 20,791 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.02 ($0.72).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.01.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

In other news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 27,937 shares of Global Value Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.04 ($0.73) per share, with a total value of A$28,914.80 ($20,506.95).

About Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF)

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

