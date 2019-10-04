GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GLNCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GLENCORE PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GLENCORE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY remained flat at $$5.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 231,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,581. GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

