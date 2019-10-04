GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0129

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. GINcoin has a market cap of $93,059.00 and approximately $5,082.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,171.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.87 or 0.02128789 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.02702198 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00686950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00676692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00055937 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00450791 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012353 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,192,761 coins and its circulating supply is 7,192,751 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto . The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

