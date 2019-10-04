Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of GEVO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.96. 205,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,332. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $39.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.58. Gevo has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $4.97.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $5.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 101.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

