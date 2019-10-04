Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Gentex by 1.9% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,026,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 38.9% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 80,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Gentex by 86.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNTX shares. B. Riley set a $29.00 price target on Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.66.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.42. 66,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,610. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.24. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $354,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,221.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $71,373.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,989 shares in the company, valued at $634,496.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,543 shares of company stock worth $1,642,259. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

